Cadbury “Unity” bar combines four types of chocolate

This new chocolate bar, aimed at diversity and inclusion, combines four different types of chocolate to celebrate India's independence day.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – Cadbury is celebrating diversity in a very sweet way.

The British brand introducing a new chocolate bar in honor of India’s independence day.

It’s being dubbed the Unity Bar to inspire customers to stand united against prejudice and embrace cultural diversity.

The new dessert features four different sections of cadbury chocolate dark, blended, milk and white.

And turns out, the chocolately combination was a big hit.

The limited edition bar is already sold out in India, but the candy company says it might be making another batch soon.

