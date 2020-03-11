Cadbury announcing its finalists in the 2020 bunny tryout

The candy company's competition to find this year's Cadbury bunny is heating up - finalists include a llama, a two-legged dog, a 24-pound cat, and more.

(FOX NEWS) — With Easter, right around the corner, it’s time for Cadbury to name its “spokes- bunny.”

Every year the candy company searches high and low looking for the best pet to wear floppy ears and become the star of this Easter season’s Cadbury creme egg commercials.

This year has some fierce competition featuring ten of the cutest pets from around the country.

The finalists include a chubby cat named Lunchbox, a stylish llama named Conswala, a two-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan, Dilly Bar Dabbler the duck, and Ricky Bobby the rescue miniature horse.

Completing the list of finalists are two more dogs, a cat, a pig, and even a hamster.

You read more about these fierce competitors and vote for your favorite on Cadbury’s website.

