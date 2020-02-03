Burger King wants Impossible Whopper lawsuit thrown out of court

The burger chain is asking that a class-action lawsuit against it be thrown out because the plaintiff should have asked how they were cooked

(FOX NEWS) — Fast food giant, Burger King, wants the “Impossible Whoppers” lawsuit to be thrown out.

The chain has been in court since November with a lawsuit regarding the cooking of its “Impossible Burger.”

In a court filing Thursday, the company says the case should be dismissed because it never advertised the burgers as vegan nor promised they’d be cooked separately from meat patties.

A vegan customer received one of the burgers allegedly “coated in meat byproducts” arguing it should disclose the burgers’ cooking method.

BK says customers can request they be prepared in an oven instead of a regular broiler and its web site explains how each Impossible Whopper is made.

More from MyHighPlains.com: