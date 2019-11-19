Burger King sued over Impossible Whopper contamination

A vegan is claiming the fast-food chain's meatless burger was contaminated with meat byproducts since it was cooked on the same grill as traditional patties.

(FOX NEWS) — The popular “Impossible Whopper” is at the center of a class-action lawsuit.

A vegan customer is suing Burger King for allegedly cooking its meatless patties on the same grills as their regular ones.

The customer is claiming he wouldn’t have paid the premium price if he knew they were “coated in meat by-products.”

The lawsuit was filed in Miami federal courts for anyone who purchased the Impossible Whopper asking the fast food chain to “plainly disclose” that both products are cooked on the same grills.

However, Burger King’s website warns guests they must request their patties be prepared in an oven if they’re looking for a meat-free option.