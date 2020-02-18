Burger King rolls out fry sandwich in New Zealand

(FOX NEWS) — Burger King is offering a new french fry sandwich in New Zealand.
The “Chip Butty” consists of two buns, french fries between layers of mayo and ketchup.
The sandwich cost two New Zealand dollars (or about $1.30 American).
On its website, the burger giant boasts that the sandwich is “a dish fit for a king, at a price fit for everyone.”
