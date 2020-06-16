(CNN) — Burger King is going nationwide with a meal for vegetarian’s.
The “Impossible croissan-wich” has so far been available only in selected markets.
It consists of a plant-based sausage substitute, served on a flaky croissant, along with eggs and melted American cheese.
The sausage is made by impossible foods, which specializes in plant-based meat substitutes.
According to People Magazine, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 “Croissan-wiches” to promote the launch.
The promotion is available only on Burger King’s app.
The impossible croissan’wich is available nationwide at participating Burger King restaurants at a retail price of $3.99.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Patient killed after fatally shooting retired cop at Munster hospital
- Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
- US retail sales up a record 17.7% in partial rebound
- Consumer Watch: How much pandemic groceries have cost
- Burger King launches plant-based breakfast sandwich