Burger King launches plant-based breakfast sandwich

Burger King goes nationwide with its impossible croissan'wich

by: CNN

(CNN) — Burger King is going nationwide with a meal for vegetarian’s.

The “Impossible croissan-wich” has so far been available only in selected markets.

It consists of a plant-based sausage substitute, served on a flaky croissant, along with eggs and melted American cheese.

The sausage is made by impossible foods, which specializes in plant-based meat substitutes.

According to People Magazine, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 “Croissan-wiches” to promote the launch.

The promotion is available only on Burger King’s app.

The impossible croissan’wich is available nationwide at participating Burger King restaurants at a retail price of $3.99.

