Burger King helps stop the spread of COVID

Burger King is doing its part to help stop the spread of coronavirus including large crowns to help with social distancing.

(FOX NEWS) — Burger King doing its part to help fight the coronavirus by helping you keep socially distanced with a big familiar BK symbol.

The burger chain known for the whopper coming out with a whopper of an oversized crown to wear when you’re going out.

These giant headpieces extend far enough out to keep your booth neighbor or friend about 6 feet away while you eat in a BK restaurant.

For now, the large crowns are only available in German BK restaurants.

It’s not known yet if or when they will come to us Burger Kings.

BK also now selling a “Triple-packed” whopper with onions, as a humorous social distancing ploy.

Hoping your bad breath will help you maintain social distancing.

Since it’s only sold in Italy, you’ll have to ask for the extra onions in the states.

