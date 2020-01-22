Closings and Delays
Tucumcari Municipal Schools

Buffalo Wild Wings offers free Super Bowl wings

Business

For the second year in a row, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer free chicken wings to everyone in the country if the Super Bowl game goes into overtime.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — For the second year in row, Buffalo Wild Wings is “wingin’ it” on a bet that the Super Bowl on February 2nd goes into overtime.

The wings and sports bar tweeting about the deal.

Free wings if the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has to go to extra time.

The offer is good for one day, from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at participating locations only.

Customers will be privy to one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized wings, or a five-count of chicken wings, depending on the location.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss