Buffalo Wild Wings offers free Super Bowl wings

(FOX NEWS) — For the second year in row, Buffalo Wild Wings is “wingin’ it” on a bet that the Super Bowl on February 2nd goes into overtime.

The wings and sports bar tweeting about the deal.

Free wings if the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has to go to extra time.

The offer is good for one day, from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at participating locations only.

Customers will be privy to one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized wings, or a five-count of chicken wings, depending on the location.

