Buffalo Wild Wings joins chicken sandwich wars

(FOX NEWS) – Just when you thought the chicken sandwich wars were over another restaurant chain throws itself into the ring.

Buffalo Wild Wings is adding not one, but two, chicken sandwiches to its line-up.

A southern chicken sandwich and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

The new menu items are made with hand-breaded chicken battered in Lagunitas IPA beer and served on a challah bun.

The southern sandwich features swiss cheese and bacon aioli while the Nashville one cranks up the heat with hot sauce and chile peppers.

If you want to skip the bun, you can also opt for chicken tenders with a side of fries.

These fried foods are hitting menus just in time for football season.

Every Thursday through Monday, the sports bar chain will be offering a variety of game day deals starting at five dollars.