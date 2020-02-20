Bud Light Seltzer skyrockets to #3 hard seltzer

(CNN) — If you thought Bud Light Seltzer couldn’t compete with white claw and some of the other best-selling spiked seltzer drinks you thought wrong.

Bud Light Seltzer just launched last month and it’s already the third-most popular hard seltzer in the country.

It’s made from cane sugar and natural fruit flavors.

One can has 100 calories and just 2 grams of carbs.

A twelve-pack costs about $14.

According to sales data from Nielsen released Tuesday White Claw is still the top-selling hard seltzer followed by Truly.

And if you were wondering how natty light seltzer is doing?

Apparently great!

Natural Light’s Hard Seltzer that launched at the end of last year sits in fourth.

