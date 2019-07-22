Bud Light offers free beer to aliens

Beer company offers free suds to any "aliens" that escape proposed raid on area 51

The wild idea of a raid on Area 51 by Facebook petitioners gets an offer for an “intergalactic kegger” by a beer company, but, not meant for humans.

Bud Light beer making a humorous take on the proposed viral raid on the Nevada military base known as “Area 51.”

It’s now offering free beer to any “alien” which escapes Area 51 during the raid if it happens.

The beer company designing a label with an alien face, and can in neon alien green saying, “greetings earthlings” for their “space beer.”

Another image has aliens secretively carrying off a few brews.

Bud Light originally thinking about sponsoring the raid, but, backing off the idea.

The US Air Force still quite serious about it all, warning people not to try to visit the base.