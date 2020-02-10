Bud Light is selling its beer in heart shaped boxes

(FOX NEWS) — Get your valentine a gift they’ll really love.
A cold beer in a heart-shaped case.
Bud Light is selling Valentine’s Day-themed boxes made to fit a whole twelve pack.
The heart-shaped container features love inspired poetry like “roses are red and bud light is blue,” but unfortunately, no beer.
Customers can find the cases on Anheuser- Busch’s online store for $25, but, will have to buy the beer separately.
