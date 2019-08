(FOX NEWS) – Here comes the bridal crocs?

You heard it right.

One online store is hoping to make a very big day a lot more comfortable for brides everywhere.

The Etsy shop “PrincessPumps” is jazzing up white crocs inspired shoes crafting these custom kicks covered in shiny sequins.

The shop says they’re true to size and can be customized.

These wedding slides will set you back roughly $120.