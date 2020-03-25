Bolthouse Farms sees demand for carrots double as grocers try to restock shelves

(FOX NEWS) — A company known for its refrigerated juices and smoothies is seeing demand for its carrots double.

Bolthouse Farms boosting production to meet demand from consumers who are eating at home because of the coronavirus.

The company says it’s taking extra precautions to ensure its workers stay healthy.

According to the FDA there are no nationwide shortages of food.

