Boeing faces cybersecurity problems

The embattled airline facing new issues of cybersecurity after reports a code was leaked, making the controls and sensors vulnerable to hackers.

(FOX NEWS) – Boeing facing new problems over its 787 Dreamliner passenger jets this one related to cybersecurity.

A report in the monthly tech magazine “Wired” says leaked code reveals potential security flaws in the Dreamliner’s design systems.

Those flaws could allow an individual to access restricted parts of the plane’s network such as flight controls, sensors, and in-flight entertainment, Boeing denies the claims by the researcher who leaked the code saying critical systems such as avionics aren’t at risk and the exposed code doesn’t actually provide a way of access.

The report researcher admitted he can’t confirm those claims, the 787 has been grounded since March, after two of its 787 max jets were involved in fatal crashes.