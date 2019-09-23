BMW unveils car painted in “the world’s blackest black” color

(FOX NEWS) – A car with a paint coating so dark it makes people think they’re looking into a void.
BMW unveils a car with a new level of phantom mystery.
BusinessInsider.com reports BMW and Surrey Nano systems rolled out the new BMW X6.
Its paint is called “VantaBlack.”
It’s a coating which absorbs more than ninety-nine percent of visible light.
This creates a two-dimensional affect, and features such as joinings of parts or door and hood edges are almost impossible to detect.
Non-black features such as the grill and headlights are accentuated to give depth perception.
The car unveiled at the recent Frankfurt Auto Show in Germany.
A creative agency rep says it opens the possibility of new creations, such as large-scale stadiums painted this way.