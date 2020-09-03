Blue Bell debuts new flavor: Fudge Brownie Decadence

BRENHAM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Blue Bell has created another delicious ice cream flavor

you will crave.

Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream arrives in stores this week.



Fudge Brownie Decadence is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks

and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand

manager for Blue Bell. “Fudge Brownie Decadence is a French ice cream, which gives it a silky texture.

Add in brownies, a whipped topping and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. And, if you love chocolate this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”

Fudge Brownie Decadence is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores

visit www.bluebell.com.

