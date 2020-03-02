Blue Bell debuts new flavor Cookie Dough Overload

BRENHAM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Blue Bell is showing off its newest flavor with three times the cookie dough, Cookie Dough Overload.

Blue Bell describes the ice cream as

Cookie Dough Overload is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces. Blue Bell press release.

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“This is our first brand new flavor for 2020,” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell said.