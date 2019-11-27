Black Friday Arrives Early

What was once a one-day shopping binge has turned into weeks of special deals.

(NBC News) Thanksgiving hasn’t arrived yet, but Black Friday is already here.

165 million shoppers will break out their wallets in the five days around Thanksgiving, and increasingly they’re logging on rather than lining up.

Discounts are already live on electronics from Target and game consoles from Walmart, and Amazon is rolling out new deals each day on its Black Friday page.

Still, finding the best deal isn’t always easy…and experts say careful shopping pays off.

