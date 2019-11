The candy bar is releasing a birthday cake flavor next year. The traditional crisp wafers are covered in white creme and topped with sprinkles.

(FOX NEWS) — The candy bar always telling you to give me a break now wants you to break off some of that cake.

Kit Kat is coming out with a birthday cake-flavored bar.

A sneak peek at the wrapper shows the crunchy cookie with a coating different than the traditional chocolate layer.

It’s a white creme topped with colorful sprinkles, and it’s all packed with the sweet taste of cake.

The brand is expected to release the new bar sometime next year.