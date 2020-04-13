Bill Murray is back in “Groundhog Day” coronavirus PSA

Jeep finds another use for the footage from its Super Bowl ad with Bill Murray

(FOX NEWS) — With many people feeling like they are now living the movie “Groundhog Day” where Bill Murray’s character wakes up to the same day over and over.

Fiat Chrysler is reviving its “Groundhog Day” super bowl ad or at least the footage from it.

A series of social media videos feature Murray for its brands and the coronavirus pandemic.

The videos encourage people to stay home and pays tribute to first responders and healthcare workers.

Fiat Chrysler is among a growing number of automakers to feature COVID-19 related advertising.

