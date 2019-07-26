Beyond Meat cooking up plant-based bacon

The alternative meat company is taking on one of the most popular meats out there; working to develop a fake meat recipe for bacon.

Beyond Meat wants non-meat eaters to bring home the bacon too.

The alternative meat company, which already has plant substitutes for hamburgers and sausages, is going to be makin’ bacon soon.

No release date for the bacon substitute, which is still in development, has been set by the company.

Food industry watchers are curious about how the fake bacon will imitate not only meat content but bacon fat as well and particularly, how the product will crisp up in a frying pan.

Beyond Meat’s stock price broke the 200 dollar barrier earlier this week, it’s initial public offering was also this year.