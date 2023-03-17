AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle encouraged companies to enter the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.

According to a BBB press release, the BBB Torch Awards recognizes outstanding businesses from the Panhandle area aiming to promote businesses that consumers can trust.

BBB detailed that The Torch Awards Celebration is scheduled for April 28, featuring a steak dinner by Cask & Cork, Casino tables, Velvet Funk Band, an open bar, and more.

To reserve tickets for the awards visit the BBB website.

Officials said the deadline to apply is April 6, and any size business or nonprofit organization can apply.

To apply for the Torch Awards visit the BBB website.