Best Buy reopening 800 stores next week with limited customer capacity

Another sign of the economic comeback. Best Buy plans to reopen some 800 stores next week with limited customers, bringing back thousands of furloughed workers

(FOX NEWS) — Best Buy opening up doors in hundreds of stores in the US.

The tech retailer announcing plans to begin allowing people inside 800 stores across the country.

Starting on June 15th, the company will bring back over nine thousand furloughed employees.

Best Buy also sharing safety procedures like extra cleaning and limiting in-store capacity to 25 percent.

Stores will provide face coverings for shoppers who don’t have them and put markers on floors to help with social distancing.

In March, the company switched to curbside pick-up in an effort to keep up business during the closures suspending delivery and home services.

