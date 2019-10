Best Buy has announced that it will offer free next-day delivery over the holiday season. Nearly all orders will be eligible for the offer.

Nearly all orders will be eligible for the offer with the exception of larger items like major appliances and TV’s.

There is a 35-dollar minimum purchase required.

The retailer says customers who ordered something that does not qualify for free next-day delivery will still get free standard shipping all holiday season.

No membership or minimum purchase required for that.