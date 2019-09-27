Best Buy looking into healthcare services

Best Buy, known for selling electronics, is looking to health care as a big source of its future growth. The retailer hopes in five years to provide 5 million seniors with health monitoring services, which can range from sensors placed throughout a home to a pendant worn around the neck.

(NBC NEWS) — The country’s largest electronics retailer sees healthcare as a big part of its future growth.

Best Buy hopes in five years to provide 5 million seniors with health monitoring services.

That could range from sensors placed throughout their homes to pendants worn around their necks.

Best Buy already provides the service to 1 million seniors.

Best Buy has been buying health care businesses.

In May, it acquired critical signal technologies, a provider of personal emergency response systems and telehealth monitoring services for at-home seniors.

In August, it acquired the predictive health care technology business called Biosensics.

And last year, it bought GreatCall, which provides emergency response devices for the aging.

