Best Buy looking into healthcare services

(NBC NEWS) — The country’s largest electronics retailer sees healthcare as a big part of its future growth.
Best Buy hopes in five years to provide 5 million seniors with health monitoring services.
That could range from sensors placed throughout their homes to pendants worn around their necks.
Best Buy already provides the service to 1 million seniors.
Best Buy has been buying health care businesses.
In May, it acquired critical signal technologies, a provider of personal emergency response systems and telehealth monitoring services for at-home seniors.
In August, it acquired the predictive health care technology business called Biosensics.
And last year, it bought GreatCall, which provides emergency response devices for the aging.