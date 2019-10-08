Best Buy hiring for holiday season/job fairs

Best Buy holding job fairs in anticipation of hiring thousands of people for the holiday season

(CNN) — Electronics retail giant Best Buy says it’s planning to hire thousands of people for the holiday season.

That’s according to a recent posting on the company’s blog.

To find people, Best Buy is hosting nationwide job fairs this Thursday and Friday from noon to seven p.m. local time.

All US stores will participate in Best Buy’s holiday hiring fair.

The event is very flexible – they’re accepting walk-ins or you can reserve an interview spot.

You can apply online or in the store – with interviews the same day.

You might even get hired on the spot.

Best Buy is also in search of distribution center workers.

The company is holding warehouse position job fairs on Thursday in several cities.