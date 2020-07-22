Best Buy boosts pay as coronavirus drives sales

Largest areas of sales growth were in computing, appliance and tablet categories

(FOX NEWS) — Best Buy is increasing its starting hourly wage to $15-dollars an hour and giving employees a four-percent raise as the coronavirus drives sales.

The move follows temporary furloughs of approximately 51,000 Best Buy hourly store employees in the US that began April 19th.

The company noted it retained approximately 82-percent of its full-time store and field employees during that time including the majority of in-home advisors and “Geek Squad” agents.

Approximately half of the 51,000 domestic hourly employees returned from the furlough as of June 15th.

Meanwhile, the company has extended health benefits at no cost through September 5th to the remaining furloughed employees currently enrolled in a company health plan.

The company says its second-quarter sales are up about two and a half percent and online sales have jumped by 255-percent.

Best Buy says the largest areas of sales growth were in the computing, appliance, and tablet categories.

