Ben & Jerry’s new vegan flavors

The iconic Vermont ice cream company is launching three new plant-based flavors.

(FOX NEWS) — The folks at Ben and Jerry’s are whipping up its newest creation, a dairy and nut-free ice cream.

The ice cream company announcing its three brand new flavors Tuesday; all of which are one hundred percent plant-based.

The line- up of non-dairy frozen desserts includes “milk” and cookies, creme brulee cookies, and mint chocolate chip each flavor using sunflower butter as a peanut alternative perfect for people with allergies.

These latest plant-based flavors bring Ben and Jerry’s up to a total of 17 vegan options in stores and at scoop shops nationwide.

