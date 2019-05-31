Ben & Jerry’s “can’t wait” to make CBD-infused ice cream

A certain dessert chain could be hopping on the CBD train.

In a blog post-Thursday, Ben and Jerry’s says it “cant wait to get into the latest food trend” promising fans they will create cannabis-infused ice cream as soon as it’s legalized.

The Food and Drug Administration currently prohibits adding CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient of cannabis, to food and beverages.

But, that could change soon.

In a public hearing Friday, the FDA inviting industry experts to share their concerns and interests in CBD products.

This hearing marks a key step in setting new regulations for the industry.

And if Ben & Jerry’s gets its way, we could be seeing a new kind of pint hitting shelves soon.