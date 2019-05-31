Ben & Jerry’s “can’t wait” to make CBD-infused ice cream

Business

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

A certain dessert chain could be hopping on the CBD train.

In a blog post-Thursday, Ben and Jerry’s says it “cant wait to get into the latest food trend” promising fans they will create cannabis-infused ice cream as soon as it’s legalized.

The Food and Drug Administration currently prohibits adding CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient of cannabis, to food and beverages.

But, that could change soon.

In a public hearing Friday, the FDA inviting industry experts to share their concerns and interests in CBD products.

This hearing marks a key step in setting new regulations for the industry.

And if Ben & Jerry’s gets its way, we could be seeing a new kind of pint hitting shelves soon. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss