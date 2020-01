The home goods retailer is expected to close 40 stores across 20 states during the first half of 2020, saying those locations no longer meet standards.

(FOX NEWS) — Bed Bath and Beyond locations across the nation will be shutting their doors for good this year.

The home goods retailer expects to close 40 stores in 20 different states, saying these locations have not met the company’s standards.

14 of these stores closed in 2019 with the rest expected to shut down within the next six months.

The company owning Bed Bath and Beyond also owns and operates Christmas Tree Shops, Face Values and World Market.

