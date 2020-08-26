Bed Bath and Beyond plans 2,800 job cuts

Bed Bath and Beyond says its restructuring plan calls for nearly 3,000 job cuts.

(CNN) — Some Bed Bath and Beyond employees will soon be looking elsewhere for work.

The retailer announces 2,800 job cuts are expected as part of an accelerated restructuring plan.

Officials say their restructuring move could bring nearly 150-million in annualized SG&A savings.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s President and CEO Mark Tritton says the reduction “is critical to rebuild the foundation of our business.”

The company also plans to focus on improving its digital-first shopping environment.

