(FOX NEWS) — Bed Bath and Beyond is increasing its number of upcoming store closures.

The retailer announcing it will now shutdown 60 stores across the country this fiscal year.

Up from the original 40 expected to close as of April.

40 of the closures will be Bed Bath and Beyond, while the remaining 20 will be other concept stores owned by the company.

Customers can expect to see these stores lock the doors for good sometime after the holiday shopping season.