Become a professional cheese curd taster

This company will pay you to travel throughout Wisconsin eating the fair favorite,cheese curds.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re a cheese lover. We’ve got the perfect job for you.

A Wisconsin company wants to pay you to travel through the state… Taste testing cheese curds.

Eat- street says it wants a “curd nerd” to help in a two-week long social media campaign checking out fried cheese curds.

The curdled milk product is a favorite in the state when dropped into a deep fryer and served up at special events such as fairs.

The contest winner can make up to a thousand dollars, with all expenses paid, including the curds they eat.

Applications are being accepted until October 2nd.

Go to eat- street-dot-com-slash-careers, and look for “curd nerd” under “business for rules and entry procedures.

