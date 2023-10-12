AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Better Business Bureau of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle announced that their annual free document shredding event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until the truck is full on Oct. 14 in the Med Center parking lot.

According to a BBB press release, residents can bring up to four boxes of paper with personal information to shred on-site. BBB recommends residents enter through the south entrance on Soncy and exit North.

Examples of documents to shred are:

Pre-approved credit card offers

Expired documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers on them that you no longer need to keep.

Officials encourage consumers to visit the IRS website for a records retention schedule.

The shred truck does not like:

Photos

X-rays

Plastic bags

Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)

Material that is not paper

Phone books

Magazines

BBB said that consumers should check their boxes for non-paper items before visiting the drop-off. Officials detailed that this event is free and claimed that the drive-thru service is efficient.