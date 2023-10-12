AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Better Business Bureau of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle announced that their annual free document shredding event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until the truck is full on Oct. 14 in the Med Center parking lot.
According to a BBB press release, residents can bring up to four boxes of paper with personal information to shred on-site. BBB recommends residents enter through the south entrance on Soncy and exit North.
Examples of documents to shred are:
- Pre-approved credit card offers
- Expired documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers on them that you no longer need to keep.
Officials encourage consumers to visit the IRS website for a records retention schedule.
The shred truck does not like:
- Photos
- X-rays
- Plastic bags
- Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)
- Material that is not paper
- Phone books
- Magazines
BBB said that consumers should check their boxes for non-paper items before visiting the drop-off. Officials detailed that this event is free and claimed that the drive-thru service is efficient.
