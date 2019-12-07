Breaking News
One dead, another injured after store employee shoots robbery suspects, police say

Bath & Body Works’ candle day sale is here

Business

For one day only, you can get all three-wick candles for only $9.50 each. That's more than a 60% discount.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — If you can handle lots of candles, Saturday is the day to buy them.

Bath and Body Works is hosting its annual candle day sale in stores and online.

The company calls it the biggest day of the year for candle fans.

All three-wick candles are $9.50 each, which is more than sixty percent off the regular $24.50 price.

About 135 candle varieties with a hundred fragrances will be sold, including new scents such as sugared blueberry donut, cereal marshmallow bar and red velvet cupcake.

If you shop online, purchases are limited to fifteen candles.

Just enter “candlecraze” as the promotion code during checkout.

The sale lasts online through Sunday, just before 5 a.m.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss