Bath & Body Works’ candle day sale is here

(FOX NEWS) — If you can handle lots of candles, Saturday is the day to buy them.

Bath and Body Works is hosting its annual candle day sale in stores and online.

The company calls it the biggest day of the year for candle fans.

All three-wick candles are $9.50 each, which is more than sixty percent off the regular $24.50 price.

About 135 candle varieties with a hundred fragrances will be sold, including new scents such as sugared blueberry donut, cereal marshmallow bar and red velvet cupcake.

If you shop online, purchases are limited to fifteen candles.

Just enter “candlecraze” as the promotion code during checkout.

The sale lasts online through Sunday, just before 5 a.m.

