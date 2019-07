The ice cream chain introducing its first ever non-dairy flavors. Made from a coconut base, vegan fans can now munch on chocolate chip cookie and chocolate explosion.

It turns out we can all scream for ice crea Even those of us who don’t eat dairy products!

Baskin-Robbins is coming out with two new non-dairy flavors, non-dairy chocolate chip cookie dough, and non-dairy chocolate extreme.

They’ll be on sale beginning next Thursday, August first.

Baskin-robbins says it wanted to offer some dessert choices to vegans.

The ice cream flavors are made with a base blend of coconut oil and almond butter.