Baskin-Robbins launches pumpkin cheesecake flavor

The ice cream chain introducing September's flavor of the month. It features pumpkin and cheesecake flavored ice creams with ginger snap cookie bits.

(FOX NEWS) – This ice cream chain is jumping on the pumpkin bandwagon adding a fun twist to the fall flavor.

Baskin-Robbins announcing its flavor of the month for September, an autumn-inspired pumpkin cheesecake.

The seasonal blend features both pumpkin and cheesecake ice creams mixed with ginger snap cookie crumbs and a cinnamon cream cheese ribbon.

If you still think it’s too early for pumpkin, ease into fall with the restaurant’s customizable cappuccino blast.

One hundred percent arabica coffee complete with milk, ice, any ice cream of your choice and a cinnamon garnish.