Launching today is Barbie and her campaign team to hit the trail and help young people learn about the election process

Team Barbie hits the campaign trail.

Mattel unveils a new Barbie set today with four diverse dolls taking on different roles to help young people learn about the election process.

The 2020 campaign team includes the candidate, campaign manager, fundraiser and voter to show girls the importance of a political team working together to win.

The set also includes educational resources, like play ballots and printable activities to encourage girls to write their own campaign speeches.

Barbie has a long history of empowering girls with the release of several presidential candidates since 1992.

The toymaker says the goal is to remove barriers to leadership by giving girls the tools to imagine and play out their future roles.

