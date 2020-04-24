Bankruptcies likely for shale oil fracking biz

American shale oil producers could go bankrupt due to a decrease in price and demand.

(CNN) — Dozens of American shale oil companies could go bankrupt.

That’s as prices reach a historic low.

The companies use hydraulic fracturing to get shale oil out of rock and stone.

The innovative method has made the US a major oil producer.

But, it’s expensive.

That makes it hard to turn a profit with a price war and coronavirus disrupting supply and demand.

West Texas Intermediate crude is the cheapest it’s been since the New York Mercantile Exchange started trading oil futures.

Now, some experts believe 100 oil and gas companies could file for bankruptcy this year if prices don’t go up significantly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: