The liquor company is now selling non-alcoholic cold brew cans in two flavors.

(FOX NEWS) – You can now kick- start your morning with Bailey’s.

The liquor company is releasing its own branded cold brew coffee.

The non- alcoholic beverage sold in cans is said to be made with 100-percent Arabica Beans flavored with either salted caramel or the company’s classic irish cream.

Fans dying to try the latest from Baileys can find the cold brew cans on Amazon.