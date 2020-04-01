Bacon sales are down (what happened?)

Bloomberg: Bacon prices drop to 20-year lows during coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) — Despite heavy hits to the economy – the coronavirus outbreak could make it easier to bring home the bacon.

We’re not talking about paychecks, but literally “bacon.”

Bloomberg is reporting that pork belly prices are at their lowest levels in more than 20-years.

That’s despite the fact that prices of other popular foods – like eggs and beef – have surged.

Bloomberg says that’s mainly because people are cooking at home more.

But demand from bacon has been increasingly coming from restaurants in recent years.

And with restaurant business almost grinding to a halt, demand for bacon is significantly down.

Bloomberg says that means grocery stores could soon be putting “sale” signs on bacon products.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: