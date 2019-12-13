Baby Yoda plush toys are here

(FOX NEWS) — Baby Yoda has taken over the internet.

Now, it’s taking over the toy aisle.

Hasbro is debuting a line of Baby Yoda dolls.

It’s the first collection of toys based on the breakout star from Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

Fans can now head to Walmart, Target or Amazon online to pre-order four new items ranging from a fun-sized action figure to a talking toy with its own broth bowl.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use them as stocking stuffers this year.

The collectibles aren’t expected to ship out until next spring.

