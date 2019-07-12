Avocado prices are skyrocketing

Avocados cost way more than they did a year ago, but it's not Trump's fault.

If you want to invest in something that is exploding in value, forget Wall Street — look at avocado futures.

Wholesale prices on the pitted fruit are more than double what they were just a year ago.

Avocados from Mexico cost a whopping 129-percent more!

Most of that is being passed onto consumers, with retail prices almost doubling.

Analysts attribute the spike to growing global demand and a natural seasonal dip in production both in Mexico and California.

It may pay to curb your guac craving for a while prices are forecast to come down in about a month when production in Mexico ramps back up.

Almost 90 percent of the avocados you buy comes from our neighbor to the south.