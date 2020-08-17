Auto makers close to finishing ventilator production

(FOX NEWS) — Two automakers are close to finishing mass production of ventilators.
When the pandemic exploded in the US, the federal government tapped general motors and ford to produce life-saving machines for the sickest COVID-19 patients.
Now, both companies are nearing the end of their contracts.
GM expects to deliver the full 30,000 ventilators to the US stockpile by the end of the month while Ford plans to reach about 43,000.
But ventilator production will not stop entirely.
Ventec Life Systems will continue to build the machines as coronavirus cases in the US rise.
