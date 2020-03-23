Australia could soon run out of beer

Australia's largest brewers issue a dire warning. They could run out of beer for months, if their industry is shut down because of COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — The beer industry in australia may be going down under.

Some of Australia’s major beer companies fear the country will run out of beer if breweries aren’t deemed “essential.”

Carlton and United Breweries and Lion, both warning it would take time to restart the brewing process, if they shut down because of COVID-19.

The companies estimate it’d take roughly three months to get the country’s beer supply back to normal.

These concerns rose as one state official warned of a shut-down for all non-essential activity.

