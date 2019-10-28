AT&T to give away HBO Max

(NBC NEWS) — AT&T customers who subscribe to HBO will get the new streaming service “HBO Max” at no additional charge.
At&t hopes HBO Max will help it retain wireless subscribers.
And it is using HBO Max to take on Netflix and Disney.
A long-term goal is for the company to pair wireless and DirecTV satellite data to learn more about consumers and charge higher rates to advertisers.
Warnermedia plans to offer a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max in 2021.
Earlier this week, Verizon announced it would give a free year of Disney+ to its unlimited data customers.