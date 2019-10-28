AT&T to give away HBO Max

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming service set to debut in 2020, will be available starting this spring to 10 million AT&T customers who are also HBO subscribers in the United States at no extra charge.

At&t hopes HBO Max will help it retain wireless subscribers.

And it is using HBO Max to take on Netflix and Disney.

A long-term goal is for the company to pair wireless and DirecTV satellite data to learn more about consumers and charge higher rates to advertisers.

Warnermedia plans to offer a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max in 2021.

Earlier this week, Verizon announced it would give a free year of Disney+ to its unlimited data customers.