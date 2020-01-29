Atari opening its own hotels in eight US cities

Atari to open gaming-friendly hotels in US

(CNN) — A company known for vintage video games now wants to run gaming-friendly hotels.

“Atari” says it plans to open eight hotels in the US that may look like this.

They’ll have spaces for virtual and augmented reality – and venues for e-sports events.

The company says parents will be able to host video game slumber parties and other events for kids.

The construction of the first hotel in Phoenix gets underway this fall.

Other future locations include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose, California.

Atari kicked off a video game craze in the 1970’s, but the US branch of the company went bust seven years ago.

However, its French counterpart is still in business.

More from MyHighPlains.com: