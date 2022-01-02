Global stocks higher after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

Yoon Suk Yeol, center right, the presidential election candidate of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP), and Lee Jae-myung, center left, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, attend a ceremony for the first trading day of stock market at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures were mostly higher Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.

Frankfurt and Paris opened higher while Seoul and India advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Markets in Britain, China, Japan and Australia were closed.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.

“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

In early trading, Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.8% to 16,010.77 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.9% to 7,213.57.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.4% higher. On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Dow slid 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5% to 23,274.75 and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.4% to 2,988.77.

One of China’s biggest real estate developers, Evergrande Group, which is struggling to avoid a default on $310 billion of debt, announced Monday it had asked for trading of its shares in Hong Kong to be suspended ahead of an announcement of unspecified “inside information.”

India’s Sensex gained 1.4% to 59,101.23. Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Markets in New Zealand and Thailand were closed.

Also Monday, Singapore’s government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding from the previous year’s 5.4% contraction.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 86 cents to $86.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.78 on Friday to $75.21. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained 87 cents to $78.65 per barrel in London. It lost $1.75 the previous session to $77.78 per barrel.

The dollar advanced to 115.29 yen from Friday’s 115.09 yen. The euro declined to $1.1340 from $1.1383.