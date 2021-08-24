Stocks move higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Asian shares gained Tuesday, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street, though the momentum began to fizzle out over worries about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus infections in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Stocks were moving higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, extending the market’s modest gains from a day earlier and keeping major indexes near record levels. The full approval a day earlier of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was continuing to provide support for the market.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 1:46 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was on pace to eclipse the all-time high it set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%, adding to its gains after finishing at a record high on Monday.

A mix of retailers, travel companies, restaurant chains and homebuilders helped lift the market. Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks, which got a boost from another rise in oil prices, also rose. Those gains offset a slide in health care and technology stocks.

Small company stocks were faring better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 0.8%.

The price of U.S. crude oil was 2.8% higher, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more.

Best Buy jumped 9.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and raising its full-year forecast.

Travel companies were also broadly higher. Las Vegas Sands rose 7.2% and Wynn Resorts gained 6.8%. Airlines and cruise line operators also rose. American Airlines was up 3.6% and Delta Air Lines added 3.3%, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.6% and Carnival rose 4.9%.

Pfizer fell 3.2% after rising sharply the day before following the Food & Drug Administration’s full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The approval has given cities and companies the legal backing to start requiring mandates. On Monday, New York City and the Department of Defense announced vaccine requirements.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.

Bond yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.28% from 1.25% the day before.